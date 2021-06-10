News
Health | News | South Africa
News24 Wire
1 minute read
10 Jun 2021
3:32 pm

WATCH: KZN nurse hurls insults at injured woman 

News24 Wire

The KZN health department received a copy of a video of the woman on Wednesday night, and an investigation is underway.

In the video, the patient's daughter can be heard narrating the patient's ordeal, including allegations that her mother was assaulted and insulted by healthcare workers during her time at the hospital. Photo for illustration: iStock

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane has ordered an investigation into claims that a woman was discharged from Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital even though she had open wounds.

The provincial health department received a copy of a video of the woman on Wednesday night.

“In the video, the patient’s daughter can be heard narrating the patient’s ordeal, including allegations that her mother was assaulted and insulted by healthcare workers during her time at the hospital,” the MEC said.

Within 30 minutes of receipt of the video, an ambulance was dispatched to fetch the woman from her home in Umlazi, Simelane added.

“I am severely disturbed by this video, and have instructed the head of department to see to it that an urgent investigation is instituted.

“The investigation must interrogate, among other things, whether the patient was clinically managed properly and whether she should have been discharged in her state,” said Simelane.

“It must also establish whether she can identify the people who allegedly assaulted and insulted her. Obviously, our immediate goal at the moment is that she urgently receives the medical care that she requires, so that she can hopefully recover.

“So, we are glad that she’s been brought back into our care. But we need to see whether there has been any wrongdoing on anyone’s part, so that the necessary sanctions and corrective action can be taken.”

The matter is “being dealt with as a priority”, Simelane added.

