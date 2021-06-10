Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
10 Jun 2021
Patients beg for help as Charlotte Maxeke cancer unit stays closed

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

Being unable to access treatment is taking a toll on cancer patients who can't fill their prescriptions, while pain control is also an issue.

Cancer doctors from the currently shuttered Charlotte Maxeke Hospital have urged their patients who have been struggling to get treatment to visit Chris Baragwanath Hospital (Bara) in Soweto, even without an appointment. This follows the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) and the Hospice Palliative Care Association (HPCA) urging government to assist patients who are caught in the chaos of the hospital closure and are struggling to get the help they need. Around 35 patients have contacted Cansa reporting various challenges they have faced since the hospital was closed, including deteriorating health. The academic hospital was partially shut down two...

