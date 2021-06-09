Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
9 Jun 2021
Covid-19
SA universities make breakthrough with possible new Covid-19 vaccine

Researchers say the vaccine uses a DNA-related mechanism, and is relatively affordable and easy to produce, but funding is needed to advance.

Picture: Dibyangshu Sarkar/ AFP
A collaboration between Walter Sisulu University (WSU) and North-West University (NWU) has led to "very promising first results" from pre-clinical trials on a new Covid-19 vaccine candidate. Despite their success, in the competitive Covid-19 vaccine development race funding is not easy to come by, says one the projects' key researchers, Professor Petra Bester. "Its extremely difficult to say and the reason for that is being one of the smaller universities in South Africa [in terms of resources] it's been quite a hectic challenge to access the whole value chain. "The project is in the final phase of a pre-clinical animal...

