WC EMS lauded for responding to 660 assault cases in one weekend

News24 Wire

In addition to the assault cases, there were hundreds of respiratory, obstetric, neurological and musculoskeletal complaints.

Western Cape emergency personnel responded to 660 assault cases over the weekend in which various types of weapons were used.

The cases were part of more than 4 950 incidents which the Western Cape health department’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to – and almost half of the incidents were in the Cape Town metro.

The top 10 types of incidents were 740 cases of non-cardiac pain; “weapon assault” (660); respiratory complaints (604); obstetric complaints (341); neurological complaints (228); vomiting/diarrhoea (206); abdominal complaints (204); musculoskeletal complaints (186); physical assault (169); and forensic pathology (169), the department said in a statement.

“We would like to thank the brave EMS staff members for their continuous commitment to serve communities in our province with zeal and perseverance, despite the challenges they must endure at times,” said EMS director Shaheem de Vries.

Most patients were transported to the Tygerberg, Worcester and Paarl Hospitals.

There were 111 incidents in red zone areas: 50 in Beacon Valley; 36 in Tafelsig; 19 in Hanover Park and six in Chicago in Paarl. Ambulance crews are not allowed to enter these zones without a police escort.