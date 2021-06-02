Gift of the Givers drills for water

Marizka Coetzer

The organisation’s teams arrived at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital to drill for water at the drilling site identified by geologist Dr Gideon Groenewald.

Gift of the Givers responded to the water crisis at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital after recent water interruptions at the hospital and surrounding areas.

Founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said they were approached by hospital staff and management who requested help with bottled water, portable toilets and practical assistance to augment the water tankers arriving daily.

“The crisis couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time with rapidly rising Covid-19 numbers in the third wave in Gauteng,” Sooliman said.

On Wednesday morning, the organisation’s teams arrived at the hospital to drill for water at the drilling site identified by the Gift of the Givers geologist Dr Gideon Groenewald.

Sooliman said once the water quality has been tested and found safe, taps will be put outside the hospital for community usage.

Meanwhile, Rand Water and Johannesburg Water said in a joint statement they were looking at short to medium interventions to address the challenges.

A long-term plan includes the finalisation of construction of the Station 5A and of the finalisation of designs of a booster station to the Hursthill Reservoir.