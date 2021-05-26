Calls for Zweli Mkhize to step down over Digital Vibes scandal

Asanda Matlhare
Mkhize confirmed that irregular expenditure of at least R35 million was involved in the health department's communications contract with Digital Vibes.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday denied knowing anything about the Digital Vibes fracas, in which the company charged millions for public relations work normally done by the department’s own media team. On Wednesday, during a briefing on the outcome of the investigation into the Digital Vibes contract with the national department of health, Mkhize confirmed that irregular expenditure of at least R35 million was involved in the communications contract with Digital Vibes. An example of this was charging the health department R3.65 million for Mkhize’s appearance on a SABC news bulletin in December 2020 to announce South...

