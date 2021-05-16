Here are your Gauteng Phase 2 Covid-19 vaccination sites

Citizen Reporter

As of Monday, certain members of the general public can report to these centres to get their Covid-19 vaccines, provided they've registered.

Citizens over the age of 60 and other vulnerable groups will be able to get their Covid-19 vaccinations from Monday, and the Gauteng department of health has published a list of accredited facilities where the phase 1 b and phase 2 vaccine rollout will take place.

Despite the next phase in vaccine rollouts, kicking off this week, a number of healthcare workers are yet to get their jabs, which means they will also be accommodated under phase 1 b.

Those who qualify to receive the vaccine have been warned not to simply pitch up at vaccination sites, but are requested to register on government’s Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS). Thereafter they will receive a confirmation SMS telling them where and when to report for their jabs.

When registering, you will need the following:

Full name and surname

ID/Passport number

Residential address

Cell phone number

Medical Aid number (if applicable)

The following facilities have been identified as accredited vaccine rollout sites:

Sedibeng District

Lavai Mbatha Community Health Centre – 814 Cnr Hamilton & Easton Road, Evaton

Johan Heyns Community Health Centre – Cnr Frikkie Meyer Boulevard & Pasteur Boulevard, Vanderbijl Park

Ratanda Multipurpose Centre – Cnr Heidelberg Road & Mokonane Street, Ratanda

West Rand District

Leratong Hospital – 1 Adcock Street & Randfontein Road, Chamdor

Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital –Cnr Hospital Road & Memorial Avenue, Krugerdorp

Dr Ramirez Community Health Centre – 1901 Corane Street, Munsieville, Krugersdorp

Randgate Clinic – Bailey Street, Randgate, Ramdfontein

Carletonville Hospital – Hospital Street, Carletonville

Ekurhuleni

Kobie Muller Hall – 1st Angus Road, Germiston

Jabulani Dumane Community Health Centre –257 Nguza Street, Vosloorus

Daveyton Main CDC – Bhengu Street, Daveyton

Nokuthula Ngwenya Community Health Centre – Vlakfontein Road, Nigel

Kempton Park Civic Centre – Pretoria Road & CR Swart Road, Zuurfontein, Kempton Park

Esangweni Community Health Centre – 219 Mpilo Street, Tembisa

Johannesburg

Discoverers Community Healthcare Centre – 35 Claredon Drive, Discovery Roodepoort

Chiawelo Community Healthcare Centre – 1743 Rihlampfu Street, Chiawelo

Itireleng Community Healthcare Centre –5 Elias Motsoaledi Road, Dobsonville

Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital – 26 Chris Hani Road, Diepkloof, Soweto

Alexandra Community Health Centre – 33 Arkwright Avenue, Wynberg

Hillbrow Community Health Centre – Smit & Klein Street, Hillbrow

Stretford Community Health Centre – Plot 15573, Extension 4, Orange Farm

Lenasia Extension 5 – 39 Torbanite Road, Lenasia

Lenasia South Hospital – 3 Cosmos Street, Extension 1, Lenasia South

Tshwane

Soshanguve Community Health Centre – 837 Molefe Makinta Street, Block JJ, Soshanguve

Kekana Gardens – 1078 Pfaranani, Kekana Gardens

FF Ribiero (Council Chamber) – Sammy Marks Building, Cnr Sisulu & Madiba Street

Eersterust Community Health Centre – Cnr PS Fourie Drive & Coverdale Roade

Zithobeni – 624 Kabini Steet