Here are your Gauteng Phase 2 Covid-19 vaccination sites

Citizens over the age of 60 and other vulnerable groups will be able to get their Covid-19 vaccinations from Monday, and the Gauteng department of health has published a list of accredited facilities where the phase 1 b and phase 2 vaccine rollout will take place.
Despite the next phase in vaccine rollouts, kicking off this week, a number of healthcare workers are yet to get their jabs, which means they will also be accommodated under phase 1 b.
Those who qualify to receive the vaccine have been warned not to simply pitch up at vaccination sites, but are requested to register on government’s Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS). Thereafter they will receive a confirmation SMS telling them where and when to report for their jabs.
When registering, you will need the following:
Full name and surname
ID/Passport number
Residential address
Cell phone number
Medical Aid number (if applicable)
The following facilities have been identified as accredited vaccine rollout sites:
Sedibeng District
Lavai Mbatha Community Health Centre – 814 Cnr Hamilton & Easton Road, Evaton
Johan Heyns Community Health Centre – Cnr Frikkie Meyer Boulevard & Pasteur Boulevard, Vanderbijl Park
Ratanda Multipurpose Centre – Cnr Heidelberg Road & Mokonane Street, Ratanda
Sedibeng rollout sites.
West Rand District
Leratong Hospital – 1 Adcock Street & Randfontein Road, Chamdor
Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital –Cnr Hospital Road & Memorial Avenue, Krugerdorp
Dr Ramirez Community Health Centre – 1901 Corane Street, Munsieville, Krugersdorp
Randgate Clinic – Bailey Street, Randgate, Ramdfontein
Carletonville Hospital – Hospital Street, Carletonville
Ekurhuleni
Kobie Muller Hall – 1st Angus Road, Germiston
Jabulani Dumane Community Health Centre –257 Nguza Street, Vosloorus
Daveyton Main CDC – Bhengu Street, Daveyton
Nokuthula Ngwenya Community Health Centre – Vlakfontein Road, Nigel
Kempton Park Civic Centre – Pretoria Road & CR Swart Road, Zuurfontein, Kempton Park
Esangweni Community Health Centre – 219 Mpilo Street, Tembisa
Johannesburg
Discoverers Community Healthcare Centre – 35 Claredon Drive, Discovery Roodepoort
Chiawelo Community Healthcare Centre – 1743 Rihlampfu Street, Chiawelo
Itireleng Community Healthcare Centre –5 Elias Motsoaledi Road, Dobsonville
Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital – 26 Chris Hani Road, Diepkloof, Soweto
Alexandra Community Health Centre – 33 Arkwright Avenue, Wynberg
Hillbrow Community Health Centre – Smit & Klein Street, Hillbrow
Stretford Community Health Centre – Plot 15573, Extension 4, Orange Farm
Lenasia Extension 5 – 39 Torbanite Road, Lenasia
Lenasia South Hospital – 3 Cosmos Street, Extension 1, Lenasia South
Tshwane
Soshanguve Community Health Centre – 837 Molefe Makinta Street, Block JJ, Soshanguve
Kekana Gardens – 1078 Pfaranani, Kekana Gardens
FF Ribiero (Council Chamber) – Sammy Marks Building, Cnr Sisulu & Madiba Street
Eersterust Community Health Centre – Cnr PS Fourie Drive & Coverdale Roade
Zithobeni – 624 Kabini Steet