13 May 2021
7:06 pm
Covid-19
Black fungus and Covid-19: What you need to know

As seen in India, co-infections with opportunistic fungal species may also be affecting the COVID-19 disease statistics in South Africa

A member of the medical staff gives medication to a patient infected with Covid-19 at the intensive care unit of the Andre-Gregoire intercommunal hospital, in Montreuil, Seine-Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, on April 1, 2021 as the country adopted new measures to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP)
Multiple reports from India have raised the alarm that a spate of mucormycosis, a rare black fungal infection, has been linked to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Recently reported infections have left several patients worse for wear, even leading to major disfigurement and death in some cases. This has led to South African experts warning about the increased risk of infection some people face which is compounded by Covid-19, especially considering the variant ravaging India, and which has been classified as a variant of concern in South Africa. According to the Global Action Fund for Global Infections, high numbers of cases...

