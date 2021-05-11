Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
11 May 2021
All provinces say they're ready for Monday's Phase 2 vaccine rollout

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

The Western Cape is the first to officially announce its readiness with the launch of an awareness drive.

Provinces have six days to prepare for the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme rollout as concerns abound that a third wave of infections is already in motion in pockets of the country. VACCINE REGISTRATION Government calls on citizens 60 years and older to register for their COVID-19 vaccination. You can now register on the COVID Whatsapp number by sending “REGISTER” to 0600123456. You can also register by SMS by dialing *134*832*your ID number#. pic.twitter.com/e6hc6YZRQl — Department of Agriculture, Land Ref and Rural Dev (@DALRRDgov_ZA) May 10, 2021 Western Cape The Western Cape is the first to officially announce...

