Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Premium Journalist
5 minute read
11 May 2021
10:24 am
Health
Health | Premium

Ramaphosa’s vaccine manufacturing plans not really feasible

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

The government's ambition to see large-scale local production of vaccines relies on intellectual property rights waivers, but even then we probably lack the required infrastructure.

Picture: EPA-EFE/Ciro Fusco
South Africa is still in its infancy when it comes to being able to develop and manufacture vaccines, despite leading the charge on the continent. The government's ambitions to see large-scale local production of vaccines relies heavily on a proposed agreement among developers to waive intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines and medicines in poor countries. In his weekly statement this Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa plans to rapidly scale up local production of its Covid-19 vaccines if the proposal supported by South Africa, India and the US is accepted at the World Trade Organisation. Nowhere near ready...

