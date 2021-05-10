Charlotte Maxeke hospital still closed, lacks compliance certificate

Asanda Matlhare

While the vaccination site was buzzing, security guards would not allow people near the damaged parts of the hospital.

Despite plans to begin reopening the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital on Monday after a fire last month forced its closure, the doors remain closed to patients.

The Citizen is still waiting for the department to respond to questions.

Earlier on Monday, Jacaranda FM reported the hospital was still waiting for a certificate of compliance from the city of Johannesburg.

“If we get a clearance as of today as in now we are ready to activate the plan as mentioned by the clinical director,” acting chief executive Makhosini Nyembe was quoted as saying.

Last week, the Gauteng department of health issued a media statement that the hospital would take a phased approach to reopening.

“The facility will be opened in a phased approach giving priority to the safety of both staff and patients. All support services facilities are being prepared for occupation starting with oncology, obstetrics and gynaecology,” said Dr Sifiso Maseko, who heads up infrastructure.

Maseko added at the time that deep cleaning was being done on the affected sections of the hospitals.

“A structural assessment of the building sections not affected by fire has been concluded and a report has been submitted. Inspection for fire has been concluded. The results of air quality testing are expected by the end of the week,” he said.