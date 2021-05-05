Spate of hospital fires suspicious, says Public Servants Association

The Public Servants Association (PSA) has called on the ministers of health and police for the urgent establishment of a special unit to investigate acts of suspected arson at government health facilities.

The union, which represents 80,000 healthcare workers has expressed concern about what it refers to as recent “arson attacks” on health facilities and buildings. The PSA is concerned about the fires at various hospitals, seemingly starting without explanation.

It wants the matter to receive the urgent attention of the government because of the threat it poses to the health system as it fights the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The PSA is already extremely concerned about the imminent collapse of the South African health system and these arson attacks on flagship hospitals put additional strain on the strained health system,” says union spokesperson Reuben Maleka. He warns that severe repercussions would follow the alleged arson incidents at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg in April 2021 and FH Odendaal Hospital in Limpopo on Wednesday. This as experts continue to predict a third wave of Covid-19 infections while the rollout of vaccines to healthcare workers drags on.

While the blaze at Charlotte Maxeke was suspected by some to be arson, Gauteng DA MPL Jack Bloom argues that even if it was, the greater issue was the lack of fire safety in government hospitals to prevent fires from spreading.

The provincial government is investigating the cause of the blaze, while a police inquest was opened into the incident.

Despite hundreds of millions poured into the maintenance of infrastructure at the hospital, the building is still an occupational safety hazard, according to Bloom.