Spate of hospital fires suspicious, says Public Servants Association

“The PSA is already extremely concerned about the imminent collapse of the South African health system and these arson attacks on flagship hospitals put additional strain on the strained health system,” says union spokesperson Reuben Maleka.
He warns that severe repercussions would follow the alleged arson incidents at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg in April 2021 and FH Odendaal Hospital in Limpopo on Wednesday.
This as experts continue to predict a third wave of Covid-19 infections while the rollout of vaccines to healthcare workers drags on.
“It’s a long standing issue of poor maintenance. To implement regular preventative maintenance is what we actually should be doing, so that we don’t have to do major rehabilitation. We also have hospitals that are virtually condemned which should be rebuilt completely. In terms of occupational health and safety, the signs are all there that none of our hospitals comply.”