Reitumetse Makwea
25 Apr 2021
SA winning the war against malaria

The number of malaria cases in South Africa have decreased by 88% from 64 622 cases in 2000 to 8 126 in 2020, and deaths are also down 92%.

Malaria vaccine vial with syringe and stethoscope. Picture: iStock
South Africa appears to be winning the war on malaria and is on track to eliminate the transmission of the disease by 2023, says a senior government health official. Sunday marks World Malaria Day, which celebrates the global progress in stopping the spread of malaria, with the theme “Zero Malaria – Drawing the Line Against Malaria”. The World Health Organisation (WHO) this week launched an initiative to stop the transmission of malaria across 25 countries, including South Africa and North Korea, by 2025. According to the director of malaria and other vector-borne diseases at the national department of health, Patrick...

