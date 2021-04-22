Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
22 Apr 2021
5:20 am
Health
Health | Premium

Sahpra denies bias claim over dagga licences

Marizka Coetzer

Raadia Khan, founding member of the African Cannabis Industry Association, said the march to Saphra was a call for all to claim their rights to dagga.

Picture: iStock
  The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) yesterday refuted claims by the Black Farmers’ Association of SA and its president that Sahpra had a bias towards whites. “The allegation the Sahpra board chair, Prof Helen Rees, and CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela, are issuing medicinal cannabis licences to affluent white people on the directive of Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize is far from the truth,” Semete-Makokotlela said. “Sahpra denies this flawed allegation.“The process to obtain a license from Sahpra to cultivate cannabis for medicinal purposes is a rigorous one.” ALSO READ: Dagga high hopes blunted over licences row...

Read more on these topics