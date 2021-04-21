Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
21 Apr 2021
5:10 am
Health
Health | Premium

Dagga high hopes blunted over licences row

Marizka Coetzer

Roleplayers say international firms have the approvals locals should have.

Picture: iStock
  The cannabis industry is preparing to storm the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) in Pretoria to demand licences be revoked. Dr Lennox Mtshagi, of the Black Farmers Association of South Africa (BFASA), said: “We want to stop the red tape. To get a licence you need a couple of million. How are previously disadvantaged people going to do that?” He said Sahpra was apparently using an outdated Act from 1965. ALSO READ: This year's 4/20 celebrations a serious affair for SA's 'dagga mother' “There were no amendments made and it was left open for agendas. We, as...

