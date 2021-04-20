Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
3 minute read
20 Apr 2021
6:48 pm
Health
Health | Premium

This year’s 4/20 celebrations a serious affair for SA’s ‘dagga mother’

Marizka Coetzer

Myrtle Clark says police are still harassing and arresting dagga users, and wants government to open the market instead of writing more laws.

The so-called dagga couple, Julian Stobbs and Myrtle Clarke, are seen arriving outside the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria while anti-dagga protestors protest in the background on 1 August 2017. The couple want marijuana to be legalised in South Africa. Picture: Jacques Nelles
  The usual, happy-go-lucky 4/20 celebrations were a little more serious this year, as the South African cannabis industry focused on getting a manifesto together as a proposed Cannabis bill. 20 April has become an important date in the cannabis industry, celebrated worldwide as somewhat of a stoner Christmas. According to the Urban Dictionary, this all started with five high school students from California; Steve Capper, Dave Reddix, Jeffrey Noel, Larry Schwartz, and Mark Gravich, who called themselves the Waldos because “their chosen hang-out spot was a wall outside the school”. The term is linked to a 1971 plan to...

Read more on these topics