Charlotte Maxeke Hospital diverts its major services

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Walk-in patients urged to seek medical services at other facilities.

This comes after the hospital’s temporary closure for seven days to allow for an assessment of the situation before any on site services can be restored.

A fire broke out on Friday and investigations on the cause are ongoing.

The hospital appealed to walk-in patients to seek medical services at other facilities closest to them.

To ensure patients who had appointments at the hospital receive medical attention, the department has announced that the hospital’s major services have been diverted.

All patients that had planned caesarean surgeries and urgent surgeries at the hospital should go to the Discoverers Community Healthcare Centre a day before they are scheduled for admission.

This clinic is located at 39 Clarendon Drive, Discovery, in Florida, west of Johannesburg.

All ante-natal services will be offered at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, while all patients booked for gynae surgery will be contacted for appointments.

“They will be operated at South Rand Hospital by the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital team.”

Gynae clinic services will also be provided at South Rand Hospital, said the department.

“All booked patients will be contacted and given new dates.”

The department further called on all those who are on chronic medication to take their script to their nearest hospital or clinic so that they can be issued with medication.

Patients that were transferred from the hospital following the incident are being properly accommodated at other hospitals in the province.

“The process to inform families where their loved ones have been transferred commenced on Saturday, and is still under way. We thank the people of Gauteng for their patience during this period. The department will communicate more information as and when it becomes available.”