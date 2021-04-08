 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Wealth disparity equals health disparity

Health 3 hours ago

South Africa’s proposed roll out of the National Health Insurance plan aims to balance ‘unequal society’.

Asanda Matlhare
08 Apr 2021
05:20:55 AM
PREMIUM!
Wealth disparity equals health disparity

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

World Health Day was commemorated yesterday under the theme “Together for a fairer and healthier world”. Over the past 50 years, this day brought to light important health issues – mental health, maternal and childcare and climate change. The occasion is marked by activities which extend beyond the day itself and serve as an opportunity to focus attention on important aspects of global health. According to the global data, SA remains one of the most unequal societies in the world. Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize told a webinar yesterday income inequality was also reflected in the health sector. “The most...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Government revises Covid-19 vaccination strategy in wake of missed deadline 7.4.2021
Mkhize: SA to announce revised vaccination programme ‘soon’ 7.4.2021
Daily Covid-19 update: Three provinces record no deaths 31.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Mentally ill woman set alight in Soweto after ‘witch’ accusation

local soccer Benni McCarthy admits interest in Bafana job

Business News ‘End of Eskom’: Expert says power utility is lying about Oracle plan B

Entertainment 5 things you need to know about Dr Tumi’s wife

State Capture Big names coming as Zondo Commission resumes on Friday

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.