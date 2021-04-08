Wealth disparity equals health disparity

World Health Day was commemorated yesterday under the theme “Together for a fairer and healthier world”. Over the past 50 years, this day brought to light important health issues – mental health, maternal and childcare and climate change. The occasion is marked by activities which extend beyond the day itself and serve as an opportunity to focus attention on important aspects of global health. According to the global data, SA remains one of the most unequal societies in the world. Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize told a webinar yesterday income inequality was also reflected in the health sector. “The most...

World Health Day was commemorated yesterday under the theme “Together for a fairer and healthier world”.

Over the past 50 years, this day brought to light important health issues – mental health, maternal and childcare and climate change.

The occasion is marked by activities which extend beyond the day itself and serve as an opportunity to focus attention on important aspects of global health.

According to the global data, SA remains one of the most unequal societies in the world. Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize told a webinar yesterday income inequality was also reflected in the health sector.

“The most vulnerable of our people still struggle to access quality health services while those in higher income groups benefit significantly more from the health system, irrespective of whether they utilise public or private health services.”

The Health Market Inquiry Report highlighted the split of financial resources directed to health in the public and private sectors were almost equal, but there remained a large disproportion in terms of size and distribution of the population that each sector serves.

“The public sector served 84%, while the private sector, primarily through medical schemes, served the remaining 16%.”

This disparity was worsened by the disproportionate distribution of key health professionals, such as general practitioners, specialists, dentists and audiologists, the majority of whom were in private practice and served mainly individuals and households from higher-income groups, despite the need for their services being greatest among lower-income and vulnerable groups, said Mkhize.

The implementation of National Health Insurance (NHI) was seen as a critical intervention to help restructure the important components of the health system. This would allow for better use and access to the capacity available in the health sector, with better prioritisation of the vulnerable.

The reform agenda was based on enshrining the elements of universalism, equity, social solidarity, strategic purchasing, access to quality healthcare services and most importantly financial risk protection.

These principles would ensure the health sector achieved the objectives of universal healthcare through the phased implementation of NHI. Mkhize was happy to see regions coming together during this tough time to highlight the importance of health.

“We are commemorating health in a time that has been exceptionally trying and demanding for almost every country in the world, irrespective of their social, political or economic conditions,” he said.

“The past year and a half has rapidly taught us that whilst we may reside in different and contextually varied regions, we are still intertwined…”

