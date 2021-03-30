 
 
Coming week’s activities could ignite third wave’s fuse

The vaccination of around 200 000 healthcare workers isn’t enough to prevent the third wave from hitting the country in the next few weeks

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
30 Mar 2021
05:42:50 PM
Gravediggers dig graves at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg, 6 July 2020. A number of extra graves have been dug due to the growing amount of funerals taking place in the area. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Covid-19’s third wave could be kicked off by the mass migration, along with the social and religious events which are expected over the Easter Period, and the vaccinations which have been administered thus far are nowhere near enough to stop it. Epidemiologist Jo Barnes has warned that the vaccination of around 200 000 healthcare workers so far was not enough to prevent the third wave from hitting the country in earnest over the next few weeks. She has urged government to accelerate the vaccination programme to prevent this. “The roughly 200 000 people that are protected are not even going...

