Scientific Merit Awards honour SA’s Covid-19 warriors

Health 1 min ago

This year’s ceremony took place at a time when science has been in the forefront to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
06 Mar 2021
04:02:06 PM
Scientific Merit Awards honour SA's Covid-19 warriors

Healthcare workers administer the first batch of Johnson and Johnson vaccines at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, 17 February 2021, as health workers receive the first jabs of the vaccine in the fight against the coronvirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega

Scientists leading the charge in the fight against Covid-19 were among those who were honoured at this year’s South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) Scientific Merit Awards This year’s ceremony was no ordinary prize-giving, as they took place at a time when science has been at the forefront of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. For at least one laureate, Professor Linda-Gail Bekker, the moment highlighted the importance of allowing science to lead in times of crisis. Bekker is a Professor of Medicine at the University of Cape Town and Director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Centre. Also Read: Covid-19...

