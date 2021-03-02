 
 
Brace yourself for third wave in flu season

Health 3 hours ago

‘Many viruses are more active in winter than summer and studies show colds can make us less able to fight infection.’

Asanda Matlhare
02 Mar 2021
05:22:55 AM
Brace yourself for third wave in flu season

Picture: iStock

A clinical review recommending healthy nutrition and supplementation with vitamins, minerals and probiotics may benefit immunity and prevent or ease viral infections as South Africans brace themselves for a third wave in the winter season. Maria Ascencao, chair of Health Products Association, said it was like a double whammy because there were high chances of the country fighting a possible third wave in the flu season. “Many viruses are more active in winter than summer and studies show colds can make us less able to fight infection – and it is shown infectious organisms, like the flu virus, thrive in...

