 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Hypertension is a problem

Health 2 weeks ago

Better lifestyle choices can reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke. High blood pressure: one in three South Africans suffer from it.

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe
15 Feb 2021
10:34:47 AM
PREMIUM!
Hypertension is a problem

Doctor of internal medicine and cardiologist holding in his hands and shows to patient figure of red card heart during medical consultation. Explanation of causes of heart, diagnosis and treatment. Image : Istock

Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, is a serious condition that can lead to cardiac arrest or heart attack, stroke, heart, kidney failure, blindness and more. South Africa has one of the highest rates of hypertension worldwide, with an estimated 6.3 million people known to be currently living with the condition – that’s one in three SA adults. Increasing the severity of the situation is the fact that many more people remain undiagnosed, hence it can be assumed that the true number may be significantly higher. It is important to check your blood pressure regularly, especially if there is...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Dr Dulcy: Battling anaemia? Here’s how to beat it 22.2.2021
‘How do I clean the inside of my ears?’ Dr Dulcy answers your questions 22.2.2021
How to make exercise a habit 8.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.