Ivermectin debate has polarised SA

Health 2 weeks ago

Scientists make case for drug to be used as part of the Covid mix.

Brian Sokutu
12 Feb 2021
07:01:05 AM
Ivermectin debate has polarised SA

According to SAHPRA, Ivermectin is not indicated nor approved for use in humans. Furthermore, there is no confirmatory data on Ivermectin available as yet for its use in the management of Covid-19 infections. Picture: Supplied

As South Africa has been thrown into a state of panic and uncertainty due to the Indian-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine having been found to be weak against the Covid-19 variant 501Y.V2, scientists on Thursday made a case for ivermectin to be used as part of the drug mix. Addressing a “What the ivermectin debate has revealed to us in a time of pandemic”, Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine healthcare scientist at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) , professor Colleen Aldous, conceded that the ivermectin debate has polarised South Africa. “Medicine is for the people. Regulatory authorities are there to protect...

