Some Gauteng doctors still waiting for January salaries

Several doctors and medical support staff in Gauteng have not been paid their January Salaries.

According to the South African Medical Association Trade Union’s (Samatu) data, 48 medical interns, 14 community service doctors and several doctors under Covid-19 contracts have not been paid in Gauteng. These figures were only based on the number of complaints it had received.

Questioned on the reasons behind the delays, Gauteng Health Department spokesperson, Kwara Kekana, said the department was in the process of resolving the issue after it managed to secure the necessary funds.

“The afore-mentioned payment delays are as a result of a multiplicity of circumstances. Some of these circumstances include delays experienced by doctors in getting their HPCSA (Health Professions Council of South Africa) registrations, which is a prerequisite for entering into an employment contract with Health facilities,” she said.

A secondary circumstance, she said, relates to the availability of posts to accommodate the doctors, placed within the province by the National Department of Health. This was compounded by a lack of budget, in the January 2021 to March 2021 period, due to an unforeseen increase in the allocation of medical interns.

“The Department has managed to secure the required funding for the outstanding cohort, and facilities have been requested to commence with the medical intern appointments as a matter of urgency. It is envisaged that all medical intern appointments will be concluded by 17 February 2021, which will enable them to receive their salaries on 22 February 2021.”

According to Samatu administrative officer, Simon Madini, the union contacted Gauteng Health Department head, Lesiba Malotana and Gauteng Chief Information Officer, Solly Cave, after receiving numerous complaints from members relating to unpaid salaries.

These doctors have been in the service since January and were expecting their salaries at the end of the month. Two weeks later and there is no indication as to when their salaries will be paid.

The union has also written to Gauteng Premier David Makhura asking for his intervention. After numerous emails were exchanged between them and the department no commitment has been made as to when the doctors will be paid, the union said.

“It is concerning that none of the two officials bothered to respond to the correspondences sent to them seeking to address this matter,” said Madini.

“Healthcare workers are under tremendous stress fighting the battle against the pandemic, and yet the department delays to pay their salaries. We have members who to date have no idea when they are going to receive their (in arrears) salaries. It is impossible to understand how the department expects the unpaid healthcare workers to sustain their basic needs.”

According to Madini, non-payment of doctors’ salaries was a regular occurrence within the department, a state of affairs which infringed on the basic rights of the employees.

