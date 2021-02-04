SA medical students in Cuba call out for assist from government

South Africans studying medicine in Cuba have sent a distress call to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize about their plight in the Caribbean island, including lack of food, appalling living conditions and inadequate stipends that have left them destitute. The students have shared pictures of what they have been forced to eat – including rice and pork soup, boiled eggs and rolls – on social media, with the situation said to be so dire that women could not afford sanitary pads. Last week, some of the students lost everything in a fire that broke out in their allegedly overcrowded accommodation in...

South Africans studying medicine in Cuba have sent a distress call to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize about their plight in the Caribbean island, including lack of food, appalling living conditions and inadequate stipends that have left them destitute.

The students have shared pictures of what they have been forced to eat – including rice and pork soup, boiled eggs and rolls – on social media, with the situation said to be so dire that women could not afford sanitary pads.

Last week, some of the students lost everything in a fire that broke out in their allegedly overcrowded accommodation in the capital Havana, but no one was injured.

According to the students, who asked not to be named, each room has 12 beds, with 48 people sharing five toilets, showers and basins.

Some had opted to rent private accommodation as the residence was “just havoc”, but could not keep up with the payments and had to return.

The students said their situation has been exacerbated by Cuba’s economic reforms, declaring a radical economic shift starting with the unification of the currency and increase of prices of goods and services with effect from January.

In December, the Cuba authorities announced an increase of its minimum wage fivefold as part of the economic reforms, which has also seen the unification of its two official currencies.

“Foreign nationals in Cuba, including South Africans, have been left to deal with the ramifications. This ranges from basic supply like public transportation which has quadrupled, toiletries and even food,” a student from Mpumalanga said.

“This has left the South Africans in Cuba wondering how they will survive on the already deficient stipend they have been receiving for over a decade.”

She said their stipend has remained at $200 dollars (about R3,000) since 1994 but the cost of living has not remained the same.

The student said Cuba has increased salaries of civil servants and promised the locals salary increases, but said foreigners will have to look to their home countries for their stipend adjustment.

“This has caused a stir here and students end up asking for financial assistance from their parents, which may be difficult for them because of their backgrounds,” another student said.

She said there were currently about 600 South Africans on the island.

The student said they have tried in vain to get the attention of the health minister.

“I have been writing to them no one has responded,” she said.

The department did not respond to requests for comment

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.