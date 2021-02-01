 
 
Doctor demands that charges against him be reinstated, so he can defend himself

Health 1 min ago

The doctor stood accused of trying to influence a patient against having an abortion, and says he wants the withdrawn charges against him reinstated by the HPCSA, so he can defend himself and clear his name.

Bernadette Wicks
01 Feb 2021
05:18:55 PM
Picture: AFP

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) last year announced it was withdrawing misconduct charges it had brought against an intern doctor accused of having tried talking a patient out of having an abortion, but the doctor insists he still wants his proverbial day in court. In 2017, Jacques De Vos – who was at the time completing his internship in the gynaecology department at Cape Town’s 2 Military Hospital – allegedly told a pregnant patient who was considering having an abortion that a foetus was a human being and likened abortion to murder. The HPCSA subsequently brought charges...

