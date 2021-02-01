Doctor demands that charges against him be reinstated, so he can defend himself

PREMIUM!
Doctor demands that charges against him be reinstated, so he can defend himselfHealth 1 min ago
The doctor stood accused of trying to influence a patient against having an abortion, and says he wants the withdrawn charges against him reinstated by the HPCSA, so he can defend himself and clear his name.
