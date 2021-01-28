Health 28.1.2021 10:46 am

Patients are treated like animals at some public hospitals – EFF on Shonisani Lethole’s death

Citizen reporter
Patients are treated like animals at some public hospitals – EFF on Shonisani Lethole’s death

Shonisani Lethole. Picture: Twitter/@BusiLethole

In his report, Health Ombud Professor Malegapuru Makgoba confirmed Lethole was not given food for over 100 hours.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have welcomed the report by the Office of the Health Ombud released on Wednesday, relating to Shonisani Lethole’s death at Tembisa Tertiary Hospital in June last year.

The party says it supports claims that doctors and nurses at some public hospitals “treat patients similar to animals at the zoo”.

In his report, Health Ombud Professor Malegapuru Makgoba revealed that Lethole’s body was found in rigor-mortis stage, days after he tweeted Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize about conditions at the hospital.

Rigor-mortis refers to the stiffening of the joints and muscles of a body a few hours after death.

Makgoba also found that Lethole did not receive food for more than 100 hours while at the hospital. He confirmed Lethole was not given food for 43 hours and 24 minutes initially, and later, 57 hours and 30 minutes, until he passed away on 29 June 2020.

In a statement on Wednesday, the EFF said it was inhumane to let a patient stay without food for such a long period of time.

“The report clarified a number of issues, including the number of hours which the patient spend without food from the time he was admitted at hospital – which is 100 hours and 54 minutes. It is inhumane to let a patient stay without food for such a long period of time, also taking into consideration his medical condition,” the statement read.

“It is a further indication of the unacceptable negligence of some hospital staff. The Ombudsman has clearly supported the claim that the doctors and nurses treat patients similar to animals at the zoo. Comparable with the case of Esidimeni, it is disheartening that investigations are only done after the patients have passed on.”

ALSO READ: ‘Neglected’ Shonisani Lethole’s body was found in ‘rigor-mortis’ stage – health ombud

The EFF said the report further revealed other worrisome tendencies done in the hospital including medical care, tests conducted and clinical records, among other issues.

It is unclear exactly when Lethole passed away because of the lack of medical records and contradictory reports from staff and patients.

The EFF demanded that the national Department of Health and the provincial department act speedily by placing the 19 staff members, including the accounting officer, on precautionary suspension while an independent investigation takes place.

“The EFF will also be expecting a full report from both national and the provincial health departments,” the party said.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe, additional reporting by Marizka Coetzer

READ NEXT: Shonisani Lethole laid to rest, health ombud probes Tembisa Hospital

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Vaccines to arrive on Monday and R2,2m budget for SONA 28.1.2021
Life-support ‘switch-off’ shock 28.1.2021
Health workers can’t lack empathy 28.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 How to get the Covid-19 jab, with or without medical aid

Cricket ‘Unfortunate Yacoob has stepped down, but we’re forging ahead’ – CSA interim board’s February

Covid-19 Take Covid-19 numbers with a pinch of salt, and prepare for third, fourth waves

State Capture ANA boss admits to accepting money from SSA, Sanef calls for investigation

News Update Good Samaritans who found boy who survived Voëlklip crash open up 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition