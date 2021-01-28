Life-support ‘switch-off’ shock

Life-support ‘switch-off’ shockHealth 4 weeks ago
Shonisani Lethole, a patient who was not fed for more than 100 hours, is not the first person to suffer at the hands of Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital staff. On 8 December a Tembisa hospital doctor allegedly switched off the life-support machine which was keeping Lloyd Kacheche, 42, alive, without his family’s consent. Jane Sichali, […]
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled
Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair
Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options
Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel
Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides