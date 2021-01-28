 
 
Life-support ‘switch-off’ shock

Health 4 weeks ago

Shonisani Lethole, a patient who was not fed for more than 100 hours, is not the first person to suffer at the hands of Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital staff. On 8 December a Tembisa hospital doctor allegedly switched off the life-support machine which was keeping Lloyd Kacheche, 42, alive, without his family’s consent. Jane Sichali, […]

Marizka Coetzer
28 Jan 2021
04:45:17 AM
The main entrance of the Tembisa Hospital in Tembisa near Kempton Park, 20 January 2020. Picture Neil McCartney

Shonisani Lethole, a patient who was not fed for more than 100 hours, is not the first person to suffer at the hands of Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital staff. On 8 December a Tembisa hospital doctor allegedly switched off the life-support machine which was keeping Lloyd Kacheche, 42, alive, without his family’s consent. Jane Sichali, Kacheche’s sister, said the family cannot eat or sleep knowing a doctor switched off the ventilators connected to her brother. “His children are very bitter. We cannot sleep, we cannot eat, this thing is disturbing us,” Sichali said. On Wednesday, professor Malegapuru Makgoba briefed the...

