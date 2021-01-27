 
 
Take Covid-19 numbers with a pinch of salt, and prepare for third, fourth waves

Covid-19 2 weeks ago

A leading epidemiologist believes the official numbers don’t tell the whole story, as can be seen in weekly excess deaths, and questions if government’s vaccine rollout secrecy is evidence of a lack of proper planning.

Sipho Mabena
27 Jan 2021
05:43:41 PM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 24, 2020, One of the first South African Oxford vaccine trialists looks on as a medical worker injects him with the clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by SIPHIWE SIBEKO / POOL / AFP)

Official figures indicating the decline in South Africa’s Covid-19 infections should be taken with a pinch of salt, with experts warning that these numbers may not be fully reflective of the grim picture on the ground. According to co-chair of the Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, South Africa is approaching the end of its second Covid-19 wave and this is a very positive trend. Official figures show that there has been a consistent decline in the number of infections in the last two weeks, with Karim, an epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist, saying SA seems to have...

