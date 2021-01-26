 
 
Doc's plea for 'wonder drug'

Authority raises concerns about limited research available on drug

Bernadette Wicks
26 Jan 2021
04:55:30 AM
Doc's plea for 'wonder drug'

According to SAHPRA, Ivermectin is not indicated nor approved for use in humans. Furthermore, there is no confirmatory data on Ivermectin available as yet for its use in the management of COVID-19 infections. Image: Supplied.

A Pretoria doctor who’s approached the courts in a desperate bid to have ivermectin approved for use in Covid-19 patients in South Africa, says the “wonder drug” could mean the difference between life and death for two men he is currently treating for the virus. In papers filed in the High Court in Pretoria late last week, Dr George Coetzee argued his patients required the medication urgently. “The denial thereof may well cause the demise of both,” Coetzee said – adding that he had already lost one patient to the virus. “Had ivermectin been timeously administered, he may have survived,”...

