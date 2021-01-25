 
 
Racial bias goes much deeper than medical aids, say black specialists

Health 2 hours ago

Black medical specialists say besides the recently exposed discrimination by South African medical aid schemes, they are also battling to gain access to the country’s private healthcare facilities.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
25 Jan 2021
03:37:50 PM
Racial bias goes much deeper than medical aids, say black specialists

Picture: iStock

Apparent racial bias in private medicine, similar to that exposed in the medical aid industry recently, is hitting black medical specialists in the pocket by forcing them out of the suburbs and affluent areas. Three specialists spoke to The Citizen about supposedly being blackballed by hospital groups, which are allegedly reserving practice opportunities for white specialists when it comes to facilities in affluent areas, relegating black specialists to scant growth opportunities in far-flung areas, away from their homes. Recently, Dr Coceka Mfundisi – a specialist neurosurgeon in Johannesburg – said for the longest time she struggled to find opportunities for...

