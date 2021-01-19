 
 
Black doctors up to 330% more likely to have claims flagged by medical aids

The Council for Medical Schemes’ report into allegations of racial discrimination by medical schemes found that black medical professionals were much more likely to be flagged for fraud, waste and abuse (FWA) than their white counterparts.

Bernadette Wicks
19 Jan 2021
06:37:53 PM
Doctors. Photo: iStock.

A newly-released interim report on allegations that some of the country’s biggest medical aid schemes have been racially profiling doctors, suggests that in some instances black practitioners are up to 330% more likely to be flagged for fraud, waste and abuse (FWA) than their white counterparts. In 2019, the Council for Medical Schemes appointed a panel – headed up by advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi – to probe allegations that black practitioners’ were being treated unfairly. The probe covered the period between January 2012 and June 2019 and focussed on three schemes in particular: Discovery, the Government Employees Medical Scheme (Gems) and...

