Family set to sue clinic over death

Health 3 hours ago

Woman gets little attention, despite being admitted with Covid symptoms.

Alex Japho Matlala
19 Jan 2021
04:37:04 AM
Photo: iStock

A Bolobedu family, whose sick mother died after doctors allegedly failed to attend to her seven days after her admission, is at odds with Tzaneen Mediclinic in Limpopo. Now, the family is threatening to take legal action against the hospital and the doctor, claiming there was negligence. The Citizen understands a closed-door meeting between the family and management yon Monday did not yield any positive results. “We have nothing against the doctor or the hospital, hence we brought our mother there,” said Molema Mokgwapa’s daughter, Melita. “But we have to take action because if not, more lives will be lost...

