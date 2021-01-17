Report on medical aid payments delayed

A Pretoria High Court interdict application sought by the Government Employees Medical Aid Scheme has delayed the release of the Section 59 Investigation Panel’s interim report into medical aids.

The independent panel, consisting of advocates Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, Adilla Hassim and Kerry Williams, made recommendations to the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) about the allegations made by medical practitioners that their claims were being withheld by schemes based on their ethnicity and colour of their skin.

The report was due to be released on Sunday.

The CMS appointed the panel to:

Investigate complaints and allegations received by the CMS relating to section 59 of the Act and Regulation 5 and 6 of the Regulation.

Make recommendations to the CMS in relation to addressing complaints and allegations.

Identify any trends emerging from complaints and allegations, which may require further legal or policy interventions.

Make recommendations to the CMS in relation to appropriate further administrative, legal or policy interventions that may be required.

Make recommendations to the CMS in relation to appropriate amendments to legislation and regulations that may be required.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.