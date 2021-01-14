 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Obstacle to jabs in Eastern Cape

Covid-19 3 mins ago

Schools will be vaccine dispensing facilities.

Brian Sokutu
14 Jan 2021
04:47:27 AM
PREMIUM!
Obstacle to jabs in Eastern Cape

File picture. Eastern Cape Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize at the unveiling of six scooters. Picture, Eastern Cape Department of Health, Facebook.

Forty-five percent of the population of Eastern Cape is rural with many people having to travel about five kilometres to healthcare facilities, which is expected to pose a challenge in the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out, the portfolio committee on health heard on Wednesday. The provincial government came under fire last year for launching a R10 million scooter project to ferry patients from deep rural areas to healthcare facilities. Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize conceded the scooters did not meet basic requirements. Briefing members of parliament, provincial health department acting head Dr Sibongile Zungu said 45% of the province’s population was rural...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Only 217 critical care beds available for patients at Eastern Cape hospitals 13.1.2021
More than 14,000 weapons to be smelted in Eastern Cape 8.10.2020
Intoxicated mom arrested for ‘murdering’ 2-week-old baby, hiding body in bushes 26.8.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World As impeachment looms Pence rejects calls to oust defiant Trump

Covid-19 Disaster Management Act gives Ramaphosa and co carte blanche, says expert

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 13,105 new cases reported as recoveries breach one million mark

Covid-19 Father should have reported crying baby to police says legal expert

Covid-19 7,000 people arrested for not wearing masks got criminal records – Cele


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.