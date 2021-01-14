 
 
Video: Funeral directors fear flood of victims

Covid-19 14 hours ago

Funeral undertakersare preparing for a spike in demand for their services in the next two to three months, while data from the South African Medical Research Council says data suggests that a large percentage of excess deaths can be attributed to Covid-19

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
14 Jan 2021
05:02:16 AM
Picture for illustrative purposes. Undertakers carry a coffin during the funeral proceedings for a Covid-19 victim at a mosque in Cape Town, on June 16, 2020. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

Funeral directors, who are battling to stay ahead of the flood of bodies, fear that the second wave of Covid-19 is destined to lead to even more deaths than the first. Using trends in the South African funeral industry as a barometer for the rate of Covid-19 deaths, the South African Funeral Directors Association spokesperson Vuyo Mabindisa said the next two months were likely to see plenty more Covid-19 carnage. Business had yet to slow down in the industry since the festive season, when a national shortage of coffins was reported. According to Mabindisa, the usual high death rate in...

