Video: Funeral directors fear flood of victims

PREMIUM!
Video: Funeral directors fear flood of victimsCovid-19 14 hours ago
Funeral undertakersare preparing for a spike in demand for their services in the next two to three months, while data from the South African Medical Research Council says data suggests that a large percentage of excess deaths can be attributed to Covid-19
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Load Shedding Dark weekend ahead – Load shedding scheduled from Thursday until Sunday
World Trump becomes first US president impeached for unprecedented second time
Covid-19 Third wave likely within months, say health experts
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 806 more deaths takes total up to 35,140
Information Regulator engaging with Facebook SA over WhatsApp update