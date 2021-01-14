Funeral directors fear flood of victims

PREMIUM!
Funeral directors fear flood of victimsCovid-19 1 min ago
Funeral undertakersare preparing for a spike in demand for their services in the next two to three months, while data from the South African Medical Research Council says data suggests that a large percentage of excess deaths can be attributed to Covid-19
