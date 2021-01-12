 
 
Calls for Cyril to ‘put South Africa first’ in vaccine procurement plans

Covid-19 1 hour ago

Various concerns have been raised about the plans to pool resources and make purchases of vaccines through the African Union, with some asking how this would benefit South Africans, and suggesting that we look after our own first.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
12 Jan 2021
06:52:44 PM
According to the World Health Organization, some 168 potential vaccines are currently in development. AFP/File/CHANDAN KHANNA

Opposition parties and various organisations have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to put South Africa first in efforts to procure and roll out Covid-19 vaccination. In the latest “family meeting” speech on Monday night the president announced plans for South Africa as chair of the African Union (AU), to conduct pool buying of Covid-19 vaccines, one of three ways SA would be acquiring them. There are concerns over the vagueness of information about how the government plans to get at least 60% of the population vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, and how long this would take. The other two procurement...

