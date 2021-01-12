Calls for Cyril to ‘put South Africa first’ in vaccine procurement plans

PREMIUM!
Calls for Cyril to ‘put South Africa first’ in vaccine procurement plansCovid-19 1 hour ago
Various concerns have been raised about the plans to pool resources and make purchases of vaccines through the African Union, with some asking how this would benefit South Africans, and suggesting that we look after our own first.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Another 15,046 cases take total to 1,246,643
Covid-19 ‘It is vital that we do this together’ – Ramaphosa on SA’s Covid vaccine drive
Covid-19 No booze, no beaches: Ramaphosa keeps SA on adjusted Level 3 Lockdown
Celebs & viral Schwarzenegger compares US Capitol protests to historic Nazi ‘Kristallnacht’
Covid-19 Level 4 provincial lockdown message is ‘fake news’, says Nedlac