Prisoners welcome their prime position in Covid-19 vaccine queue

Covid-19 1 hour ago

A prisoners’ rights group has welcomed the vaccine rollout putting them nearly first in line, but say they hope inmates won’t be used as guinea pigs.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
12 Jan 2021
01:02:29 PM
Picture: Gallo Images/Foto24/Theana Calitz

The announcement that prisoners would be near the front of the queue when it comes to getting vaccinated against Covid-19 has been welcomed by a prisoners’ rights group, but they have also warned government that they will be keeping a close eye on them. President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night made the announcement that those in the country’s correctional facilities would be among the second group of people to receive the vaccine, right after medical professionals. In response, the South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights (SAPOHR) said they were hopeful that the rollout would be successful, and that vaccines...

