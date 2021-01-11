 
 
Lobby group lodge application to allow for use of Ivermectin

Health 1 hour ago

The Ivermectin Interest Group will attempt to force Sahpra’s hand by bringing a Section 21 application to allow the use of Ivermectin for the treatment of Covid-19.

Brian Sokutu
11 Jan 2021
05:55:22 PM
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 11: Visvin Reddy (blues shirt), president of the African Democratic Change party during the Legalise Ivermectin to fight COVID-19 demonstration on January 11, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. The demonstration had to be called off due to police intervention. According to media reports, some opposition parties and groups are pushing the government to procure the Ivermectin drug and roll it out to citizens as treatment against COVID-19 while waiting for a vaccine. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Amid coronavirus figures continuing to soar in South Africa, an MP, 11 clinicians, public health specialists,  community health workers and medical scientists – under the umbrella of the Ivermectin Interest Group (IIG) – are this week lodging a Section 21 application to the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) in a bid to pave the way for the drug to be used in fighting Covid-19. A Section 21 application is invoked to authorise a use of a drug during an emergency. Sahpra has criminalised the dispensing of Ivermectin, leading to police last week raiding KwaZulu-Natal’s Mayville’s Ahmed Al-Kadi Hospital after...

