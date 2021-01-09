More than 21 000 new Covid-19 cases, 399 more deaths recorded

As of Saturday, 9 January 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1 214 176 with 21 606 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

399 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 85 from Eastern Cape, 11 from Free State, 69 from Gauteng, 96 from Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN), 5 from Limpopo, 15 from Mpumalanga, 12 from Northern Cape and 106 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 32 824. READ MORE: Healthcare workers, unions, elated over Mkhize’s ‘excellent’ vaccine news Recoveries now stand at 956 712 with a recovery rate of 78,9%. Meanwhile a total of 7 120 847 tests have been completed with 77 167 new tests conducted since the last report.

