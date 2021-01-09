Covid-19 9.1.2021 09:33 pm

More than 21 000 new Covid-19 cases, 399 more deaths recorded

Citizen Reporter
More than 21 000 new Covid-19 cases, 399 more deaths recorded

Picture for illustration. A nurse wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attends to a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Tarzana, California on December 18, 2020. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)

South Africa’s total Covid-19 cases increased to 1 214 176 on Saturday, with 21 606 new positive cases being confirmed.

As of Saturday, 9 January 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1 214 176 with 21 606 new cases identified, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

399 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with 85 from Eastern Cape, 11 from Free State, 69 from Gauteng, 96 from Kwa-Zulu Natal (KZN), 5 from Limpopo, 15 from Mpumalanga, 12 from Northern Cape and 106 from Western Cape.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 32 824.

READ MORE: Healthcare workers, unions, elated over Mkhize’s ‘excellent’ vaccine news

Recoveries now stand at 956 712 with a recovery rate of 78,9%.

Meanwhile a total of 7 120 847 tests have been completed with 77 167 new tests conducted since the last report.

The Covid-19 statistics for 9 January 2021

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Mining industry in the dark over Act

Editorials Time for Trump to depart the stage

Editorials Survey explains SA’s dozy leaders

world soccer It’s official: Percy Tau to play for Brighton in the English Premier League

Business News US Capitol riot: what the markets show


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition