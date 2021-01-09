 
 
External degrees stymie medics

New guidelines mean at least 380 graduates are not practising.

Sipho Mabena
09 Jan 2021
Image: iStock.

The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) has “systemically snubbed” at least 380 South African doctors trained abroad, meaning they are not working, despite the country desperately needing doctors. According to the South African Internationally Trained Health Professionals Association (SAITHPA), not only has the HPCSA reneged on its commitment to allow the foreign-trained doctors to write board examinations, but it has also demanded proof of internship the applicants cannot not produce. The nonprofit organisation, which represents SA citizens with medical and allied health degrees from foreign institutions, is worried the New Pathway Guideline prevents internationally qualified doctors from practising in...

