Healthcare workers, unions, elated over Mkhize’s ‘excellent’ vaccine news

Covid-19 16 mins ago

Those working on the frontlines are excited by the announcement that at least one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be available to healthcare workers before the end of the month.

Brian Sokutu
07 Jan 2021
04:48:04 PM
Picture: iStock

While thin on detail, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize’s assurances early on Thursday that South Africa was on course to deliver one million doses of Covid-19 vaccines this month, was welcomed by stakeholders, while also raising questions about affordability. Facing a barrage of questions from members of the portfolio committee on health, Mkhize said the department had already reached an agreement with the Serum Institute of India (SII) on the order, but could not give MPs further details on figures. All he could say was that one million vaccine doses would be in the country in the coming weeks, and...

