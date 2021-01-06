 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Graduate medics in limbo

Health 1 hour ago

‘I have financial commitments and I am not getting paid this month.’

Sipho Mabena
06 Jan 2021
04:40:35 AM
PREMIUM!
Graduate medics in limbo

Tired, stressed doctor. Picture: YouTube

As the country grapples with the shortage of health workers in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, medical doctors still to complete their internships and community service are languishing at home due to delays in Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) registration and intern placement. Dr Nina Langenhoven, 29, who was supposed to start her one-year mandatory community service at Phumelela district hospital in Vrede, Free State, said it was frustrating that she was not allowed to help. The 2018 University of Witwatersrand medical school graduate from Johannesburg completed her two-year internship at Tygerberg hospital in Cape Town last year...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News FBI jumps into bitcoin probe

Editorials Duarte must think before she speaks

Covid-19 Extra oxygen for Western Cape patients amid increase in hospitalisations

Politics Rape-accused ANC councillor voluntarily steps down

Africa Border issues hurt SA and Zimbabwe’s economy


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.