Baragwanath hospital trauma area empty on new year’s day for the first time ever

For those who were wondering if lockdown regulations were in fact needed, the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital has achieved a historic first under the amended lockdown level 3 regulations.

Taking to social media, the hospital announced that its trauma centre was completely empty for the first time ver on new year’s day.

In announcing the harsher lockdown level earlier in the week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said one of the primary reasons for the move was to ease the pressure on the health care system.

“Our hospitals – both private and public hospitals – are already close to full capacity in a number of provinces and ICU beds are either full already or rapidly filling up,” he said, noting that Eastern Cape hospital admissions had exceeded numbers registered in the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Did you know, its the first in history of the hospital trauma rescue area has no patient on the 1st of the new year.

#GrowingGautengTogether Posted by Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Thursday, 31 December 2020

The level 3 restrictions imposed on the country included a longer curfew and a ban on the sale and transportation of alcohol.

Law enforcement authorities were out in full force on new year’s eve to ensure compliance with reducing the number of alcohol-related trauma cases one of the driving motivations for the restrictions.

