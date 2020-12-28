 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Xmas emergency rooms ‘quieter’, most callouts for Covid

Health 2 mins ago

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) arrested a total of 14 motorists for driving at excessive speeds on Allandale Road in Midrand on Christmas day.

Marizka Coetzer
28 Dec 2020
05:10:03 AM
PREMIUM!
Xmas emergency rooms ‘quieter’, most callouts for Covid

It was a busy Christmas this year for authorities and emergency personnel, despite the lockdown, with the incidents reported ranging from suicides, a horse rescue, vehicle collisions and Covid-19 related incidents. Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said the majority of incidents reported over the Christmas period were related to Covid-19. These involved transporting people with suspected Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 patients needing treatment at home. “Callouts for Covid-19-related or suspected Covid-19 cases dominated over the past few days,” he said. Herbst added that towards the evenings, the incidents reported were mostly crime- and trauma-related. “We have also responded to incidents...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words

Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council

General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge

Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’

Africa Central African Republic: Factfile


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.