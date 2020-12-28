Xmas emergency rooms ‘quieter’, most callouts for Covid

PREMIUM!
Xmas emergency rooms ‘quieter’, most callouts for CovidHealth 2 mins ago
Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) arrested a total of 14 motorists for driving at excessive speeds on Allandale Road in Midrand on Christmas day.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 New Covid-19 variants: What we know so far, in 500 words
Health No annual fee increase for pharmacy professionals next year – council
General Health department suspends screening at Beitbridge
Covid-19 Mkhize says UK minister’s claims on Covid-19 variant ‘incorrect’
Africa Central African Republic: Factfile