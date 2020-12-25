KZN welcomes 100 Christmas babies, but MEC concerned about teenage pregnancies

The KwaZulu-Natal health department has expressed its concern over teenage mothers, as Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu welcomed Christmas babies.

In a virtual event held on Friday, Simelane-Zulu said that of the babies born on Christmas day, four were from mothers under 18.

100 babies – 52 girls and 48 boys – were born in the province by mid-afternoon on Christmas day.

“We are concerned that we have had at least four mothers who are aged under 18. Two 16-year-old mothers gave birth at Dundee and Bethesda hospitals respectively. Two 17-year-old mothers gave birth at Benedictine Hospital,” said Simelane-Zulu.

“One of the babies was fathered by a 26-year-old man, which reveals a nine year age gap. Bear in mind, the 17-year-old mother would have been a little over 16-years-old when she fell pregnant,” she added.

By mid-afternoon on Friday, 87 babies – 44 girls and 43 boys – had been born in the province.

“Ms Fikile Mnguni, 34, gave birth to the first Christmas baby at Mseleni Hospital, shortly after the stroke of midnight,” said Simelane-Zulu.

The MEC also took the opportunity to thank healthcare workers for their hard work.

“I would like to start by thanking all our frontline, as well as support staff for the incredible courage, dedication and hard work that they’ve displayed over the course of this year – and which they continue to do,” said Simelane-Zulu.

Meanwhile, the province’s bed occupancy was at 2 918 patients.

“The province currently has 2 918 patients admitted in hospitals, in both the public (989) and private sectors (1 929). Of those admitted, 14% required intensive care services,” she said.

“Of the total number of available operational beds (1 485), 41% were vacant; while 355 of ICU beds are occupied,” she added.

