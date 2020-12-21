 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Mkhize ‘blocks’ racial report

Health 55 seconds ago

Neither Mkhize, nor the council has been available to meet the panel, despite requests.

Sipho Mabena
21 Dec 2020
04:50:39 AM
PREMIUM!
Mkhize ‘blocks’ racial report

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has allegedly blocked the release of the findings of the inquiry into allegations that black and Indian medics were targeted by administrators for fraud investigations and their payments withheld by medical aid schemes. The allegations of racial profiling were publicly made by the National Health Care Professionals Association (NHCPA) and Solutionist Thinkers in May last year, which triggered the Council for Medical Schemes’ (CMS) independent Section 59 Investigation Panel inquiry. The panel, chaired by Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, was due to release the report on Reconciliation Day, but was informed that morning Mkhize had raised concerns about...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa 2020: The year the Hawks finally buried their talons in govt corruption

Celebs & viral Norma Mngoma willing to appear before State Capture Commission

Courts Trevor Manuel welcomes appeal court’s finding on EFF’s appeal

Government No use of rivers and dams either this summer, says water department

Currie Cup Covid strikes again: Griquas, Bulls match cancelled


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.