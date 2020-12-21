Mkhize ‘blocks’ racial report

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has allegedly blocked the release of the findings of the inquiry into allegations that black and Indian medics were targeted by administrators for fraud investigations and their payments withheld by medical aid schemes. The allegations of racial profiling were publicly made by the National Health Care Professionals Association (NHCPA) and Solutionist Thinkers in May last year, which triggered the Council for Medical Schemes’ (CMS) independent Section 59 Investigation Panel inquiry. The panel, chaired by Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, was due to release the report on Reconciliation Day, but was informed that morning Mkhize had raised concerns about...

The panel, chaired by Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, was due to release the report on Reconciliation Day, but was informed that morning Mkhize had raised concerns about the release without him seeing its findings.

“These concerns were apparently also shared by the Council of CMS,” the panel said in a statement.

The panel undertook to brief Mkhize and the Council about the report and the release of the report was subsequently delayed by another two days, to take place on Friday but it was not to happen.

Neither Mkhize, nor the council has been available to meet the panel, despite requests.

On Thursday afternoon, the panel received a letter from the chair of the council, Dr Memela Makiwane, requesting that the release of the report be delayed because “as a governing body of a Section 3A entity, (the council) needs to adhere to certain protocols to comply with requirements of the Executive Authority – The National Department of Health”.

During public hearings held in Pretoria last year, black and Indian medical doctors and therapists told the panel how they were

targeted for perceived fraud, incorrect billing and excessive prices to block their payments.

At the heart of their submission was that medical aid schemes demanded proof of consultation, including clinical notes, while their white counterparts were simply required to “verify” a consultation before payments.

Dr Prudence Buthelezi, NHCPA secretary-general, said they were baffled by Mkhize’s action and can only conclude the minister blocked the release of the report because of its findings.

“It means the panel did find that what we are complaining about is true and now the minister is protecting the private sector.”

Popo Maja of the department of health is yet to respond to questions.

