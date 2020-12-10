 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Covid-19: We’re not ready for the second wave, says Denosa

Health 1 hour ago

While ICU beds are currently largely unoccupied, nursing union Denosa has warned that the country was still ill-prepared for the second wave of infections which is now spreading across multiple provinces.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
10 Dec 2020
06:47:04 PM
PREMIUM!
Covid-19: We’re not ready for the second wave, says Denosa

Gauteng Department of Health unveils Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital's (CMJAH) ICU ward, 2 July 2030, 29 bedded ICU ward fitted with modern equipment.The Ward was funded by First Rand SpireFund and it will benefit COVID - 19 patients during the pandemic. Picture:Nigel Sibanda (This picture is for illustrative purposes only.)

Government is not prepared for the expected second wave of Covid-19 infections which could force the country into another lockdown, nursing union Denosa has warned, as concerns over intensive care unit (ICU) bed capacity spread across provinces currently experiencing outbreaks of the virus. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday confirmed that the country is in a second wave of the pandemic, listing four provinces which contributed the most to new infections this month. Most new infections were coming from the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Meanwhile, a report by the Auditor-General’s office warned that the government was failing...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine

General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria

Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA

Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops

Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.