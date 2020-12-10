Ombud investigation into Shonisani Lethole’s death completed

The Office of the Health Ombud has completed its investigation into the death of businessman, Shonisani Lethole.

Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, lodged a complaint with the Ombud, Professor Malegapuru Makgoba, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the care and death of Lethole at Tembisa Tertiary Hospital in July.

Lethole had tweeted Mkhize prior to his death, telling him of the treatment at the hospital and that he had not eaten for 48 hours.

On Thursday, the Health Ombud said in a statement that a preliminary report on Letholi’s passing and the circumstances thereof had been prepared and shared with all relevant persons including Tembisa Tertiary Hospital.

“The final report will be released in January 2021 once all the necessary processes have been completed,” the statement said.

